FY2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Shares of DLR opened at $157.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

