FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will earn $12.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

NYSE:LII opened at $299.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,002,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.