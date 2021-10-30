FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

MEDP stock opened at $226.55 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $108.98 and a 1-year high of $227.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

