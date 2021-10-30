FY2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

MC stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $76.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

