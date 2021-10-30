FY2021 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.