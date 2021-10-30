FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Raised by Analyst

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.75. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.