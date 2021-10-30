FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 258,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

