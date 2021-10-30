FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Lifted by KeyCorp

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $11.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $213.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

