FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issued By DA Davidson

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $484.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

