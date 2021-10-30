FY2022 EPS Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 155.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

