FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Lowered by KeyCorp

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.35.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

AAN stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

