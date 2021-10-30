FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $27.90 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

