GameCredits Market Cap Achieves $25.43 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $25.43 million and $186,846.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.89 or 0.00312436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,328,987 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

