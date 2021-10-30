Gaming Innovation Group (OTC:GIGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Gaming Innovation Group (OTC:GIGI) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:GIGI opened at $2.26 on Friday. Gaming Innovation Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

About Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and services throughout the value chain in the iGaming industry. It operates through the Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segments. The B2B segment includes GiG Media-Digital Marketing Service; GiG Core-Cloud Based Services, and GiG Sports and Games Services.

