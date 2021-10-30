Garlicoin (GRLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $2,537.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Garlicoin Profile
Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,123,425 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.