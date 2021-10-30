GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

GLOP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 748,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,790. The company has a market capitalization of $276.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

