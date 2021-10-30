GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on GATX. TheStreet raised GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.49.

GATX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.85. 99,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,829. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. GATX has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

