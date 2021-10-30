GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $110,233.46 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00308069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.