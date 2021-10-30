Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.65

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.65 and traded as high as $67.60. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 14,335 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

