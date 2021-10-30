General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $119.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.75.

GE opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

