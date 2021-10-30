Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $562,936.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,465.24 or 1.00057442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.53 or 0.06920932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023798 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

