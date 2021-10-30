Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genius Sports and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Genius Sports presently has a consensus target price of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.53%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 25.89%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Gambling.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 32.21 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 18.34 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -117.48% -31.91% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genius Sports beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

