Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.51, but opened at $77.85. Gentherm shares last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 1,222 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

