Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.51, but opened at $77.85. Gentherm shares last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 1,222 shares traded.
The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82.
About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.