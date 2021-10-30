Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 87,433 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Pitney Bowes worth $25,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after acquiring an additional 574,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1,923,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 368,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

