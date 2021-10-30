Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $24,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALG opened at $151.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.26 and a twelve month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,145 shares of company stock worth $3,072,532. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

