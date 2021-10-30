Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,872,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE RGR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,455. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.