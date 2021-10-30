Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,393,839 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393,839 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $17,211,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

