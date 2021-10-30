Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,282 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

