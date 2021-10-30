Ghost (GHOST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $100,657.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Ghost has a market cap of $6.34 million and $100,657.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00246552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00098040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

