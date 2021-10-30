Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on December 30th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.