Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 18,173 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 169.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,002,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,424,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $144.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

