Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $29,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $525.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $551.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day moving average is $409.93. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

