Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $20.51 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 320,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 81,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 111.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 828,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $25.58 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

