Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average of $215.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.04 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

