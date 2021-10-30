Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $24,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

