Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $207.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.22. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.73.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.