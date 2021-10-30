Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 29,019 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,019 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

