Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post $28.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.22 million and the highest is $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $113.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $115.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $123.32 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. 366,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

