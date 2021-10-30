Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $229,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

