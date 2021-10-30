Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 140.8% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CTEC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 94,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,949. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000.

