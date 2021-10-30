Goldcoin (GLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,271.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00312331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,691,139 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

