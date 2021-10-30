Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Shares Down 3.1%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 709,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 550,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.