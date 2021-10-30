Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 15,037 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Equifax worth $57,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $277.43 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.