Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $56.63 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,490,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,596,496 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $56,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 57.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 824.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 560,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after buying an additional 3,729,106 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

