Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $58.40 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $58,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $289.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

