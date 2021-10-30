Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 130,409 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $62,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth $579,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 0.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth $2,568,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth $616,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

