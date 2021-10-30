Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of The New York Times worth $60,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The New York Times by 130.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

