Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 174,981 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,981 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Vontier worth $62,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

VNT stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

