Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 265,756 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of CenterPoint Energy worth $56,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after buying an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $69,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

