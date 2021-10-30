Goose Finance Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $625,380.98 and $67,741.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00249612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00097952 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

